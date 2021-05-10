Bid to conduct funeral for COVID-19 victim flouting protocols foiled in Thrissur

Thrissur: The health authorities on Monday foiled a bid by the relatives of a coronavirus victim from Thrissur to bury the body without following the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Thrissur district Collector S Shanavas said a raid was conducted at a religious institution in the city following information that the body of the 56-year old COVID-19 victim from Thrissur's Varavoor was unwrapped for bathing as per the religious custom.

He said the body was handed over to the relatives after wrapping it as per the COVID-19 protocol.

However, the relatives took the body to their worshipping place for washing it as per their religious custom.

The officials, who reached the spot, took custody of the body preventing the bid by the relatives to perform the religious custom violating COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Terming it an illegal act, the district Collector, who visited the place of worship, said stringent action would be taken against those who violated the law.

The district authorities said the body would not be handed over to the relatives and the burial will be conducted under government control.