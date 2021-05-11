COVID-19 is like a bullet piercing through the body: Minister Sunil Kumar

Kerala Minister for Agriculture Sunil Kumar who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 twice shares his experience.

COVID-19 is like a bullet piercing the body. It might exit your body, but it leaves the wounds—sometimes fatal—behind.

This is not to scare anyone. But we should be cautious, and take the infection seriously. I am telling this from my experience.

I was coordinating the State government’s anti-pandemic in Ernakulam district when I first contracted the virus in October last. I had taken the utmost care and always used face mask and gloves. But I used to lower my guard at home.

My gunman, who used to handle my official mobile phone, got infected. I took ill soon after. An antigen test did not detect the virus in me, but a RT-PCR test returned a positive. I did not have any symptoms worth mentioning.

I have been using an inhaler since I have breathing issues. Additionally, I have high blood pressure and diabetes. Hence, I sought treatment from the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. I was cured after 10 days at the hospital.

Well, ‘cured’ may not be the right term. I understood that being relieved of COVID-19 was the right phrase for the situation when I started suffering post-infection difficulties.

In the beginning, it was insomnia. I couldn’t sleep for five-six days. And I had responsibilities as a minister as well. I felt things were spinning out of control. I lost the ability to inhale deeply, and my legs became swollen.

Sensing danger, I returned to the Medical College Hospital, where I was admitted again for another 10 days. My lungs showed reduced elasticity. I returned home after steroid treatment for another 15 days of quarantine. Those days were horrible.

I am allergic and hence could not get vaccinated against the virus. By the time I gradually started forgetting the COVID experience, the Assembly election was notified. I campaigned without rest. A week after the April 6 polling, fatigue affected me. I also had a chest infection. I took medicines and took rest.

It was then that my son, Niranjan, caught a fever. He complained of a loss of smell. Realization dawned on me. I quickly realized that I could not smell soap during the shower. We went to the district hospital on Vishu. Both of us tested positive for coronavirus.

The days of breathlessness returned to me. I underwent nine days’ treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

My suggestions:

•Do not venture outdoors unless inevitable.

•Do not take COVID-19 lightly. You may not be cured that easily.

•Suppose, we have prepared 100 ventilators and 500 patients need that life-support mechanism. It will affect the quality of treatment.

•Breaking the chain by avoiding contact is the only way out. Grim days await us.

•Ensure we are not passing on the virus to others. Our carelessness may even cost our dear ones their lives.

•The entire household will be affected even of one member catches the virus. It may take months for the household to return to normal.

•Do not be scared if you catche COVID-19 despite taking utmost care. Face it, you will overcome the disease. But you should never regret that you contracted the virus due to carelessness.