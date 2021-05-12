Now, upload documents while applying for Kerala police's e-pass

Thiruvananthapuram: The BSafe website of the Kerala Police is likely to add on Wednesday a feature to support the uploading of relevant documents along with the applications for travel e-pass.

Though the documents are not mandatory for applying for the e-pass, they would help in convincing the police about the nature of emergency travel during the current nine-day lockdown in the state.

If the documents are uploaded, the police will consider them also while deciding on issuing the pass. So far, the website (pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in) has been providing specific fields for furnishing information in limited words.

The applicant will receive an SMS intimation once the application is approved. If rejected, the applicant won’t get the SMS text. The SMS intimation facility was not available during the first phase due to technical issues.

FAQs on e-pass

Who vets the applications?

Special Crime Branch under each police district is responsible for checking and deciding on the applications. The dashboard at their end displaces the applications from their respective areas, and they select the ‘Accept’ or ‘Reject’ option based on the cited emergency. In case of clarification is necessary, the application will be kept aside, and they may contact you over the registered mobile phone number.

Why was the application rejected?

The lockdown is meant to keep people indoors. The applications will be accepted only in case of emergencies. Daily-wage workers, and domestic servants can apply for the pass either directly or through their employers. E-pass will be issued to those who have to travel long distance in emergency situations. One can re-apply if the application is rejected, provided the reason for travel is justifiable.

Can two-wheeler riders apply for co-passenger also?

Only one person is allowed on two-wheelers. But for reasons such as dropping off spouse at workplace, the co-passengers name could be mentioned in the field provided for furnishing the purpose of travel. In such cases, permission would be granted for two persons.

How to fill up the ‘Purpose’ column?

Explain the emergency briefly in 200 characters to avoid technical issues while submitting the application.

Should I keep a printout of the pass?

No, it is not required. You can either download the pass or take a screenshot and save it in your phone. You can show the saved copy to the police.

Can I apply in advance for a travel planned for the next week?

No, you can’t. Passes are issued only for the same day on which the application was made and the next day. You cannot apply for the pass beyond the next day. This is to avoid a possible heavy load of applications.

I am hiring a taxi to the hospital tomorrow and I don’t know the vehicle’s registration number. How can I apply?

The e-pass is not mandatory for emergency hospital visits. But you have to carry the relevant medical documents.

The website doesn’t allow naming two more co-travellers while applying for pass for medical treatment.

E-pass is not mandatory while travelling for medical treatment. In case you are applying for e-pass, provide the names of two persons accompanying you in the ‘Co-passenger’ field. But note that a space separates their names. A comma should not be used.

Are there any restrictions on the number of passes one can apply for in a week?

No, there are no such restrictions. A fresh application, however, could be made only after the expiry of the pass already issued.

How can I know the status of my application?

The website (pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in) has a ‘Check Status’ option. Select the option and submit your mobile phone number and the date of birth. If your application has been approved, the website will display the pass, which has the QR code. If not approved, the website will show the ‘Rejected’ message. If the application has not yet been considered you will get the ‘Pending’ message.

What all identity cards can I provide while applying?

You can provide the details of any one of the following: Aadhaar, Voter’s ID card, PAN card, ration card, or driving licence. You have carry the same card while travelling.

Should I apply for e-pass while going to the neighbourhood shop?

A self-affidavit is enough while travelling to vaccination centres or the neighbourhood shops. A pro forma of the affidavit is provided on the website.