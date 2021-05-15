Tauktae to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm'; red alert in 5 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The deep depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm over the Lakshadweep area in the early hours of Saturday, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclone, christened as Tauktae, would reach near the Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18, officials said.

The IMD also said that Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 with wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph.

This cyclonic activity would bring rain or thunderstorm in the coastal belt between May 16 and 18, with some of the places in the region receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

Even though Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds and strong sea gusts are expected till May 16.

The IMD has sounded red alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod and orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Saturday, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Red alert

May 15: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Orange alert

May 15: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur

May 16: Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram

Yellow alert

May 15: Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad

May 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

May 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram

May 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki

'State is prepared'

Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state is fully prepared to face any situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

"The state is fully geared to face the heavy rains with extra forces already arriving in the state including with helicopters," he added.

"The cyclone is developing and moving faster than expected. It is likely to move north from the Kerala coast by Saturday. The northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod are most likely to be affected by the winds. Winds are also expected in nearby districts. Therefore, it is important to be prepared," Vijayan told reporters.

Authorities have banned fishing in the sea till the situation becomes normal.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged people living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions.

Various district administrations have opened control rooms at the district, taluk and panchayat levels to coordinate relief operations in view of heavy rains.

Nine NDRF teams deployed

Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

According to Rekha Nambiar, Commandant, NDRF, as a precautionary measure, nine teams of NDRF have been sent to Kerala.

"To Wayanad and Idukki districts which are prone to landslides, we have sent the required equipment," she said.

She also said they were taking precautions also in view of COVID-19.

"The personnel have been scanned and we have ensured that they do not have any co-morbidity symptoms. While engaging in rescue operations, they will be taking the precautions," Nambiar told a TV channel.

High alert on coasts

Authorities swung into action opening relief camps and shifting people living in low-lying areas to safer places as high waves and sea incursion damaged several houses in coastal hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts since Thursday night. They, however, said in many places people seemed reluctant to move to relief camps in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

In some coastal pockets, tidal waves entered the seaside areas, exposing coastal villages to high tides and flooding. Chellanam, a coastal village in Ernakulam, was one of the several places which suffered the wrath of rough seasince Thursday. Several houses were damaged as sea water seeped in due to high tidal waves, local people complained.

Sea erosion was reported at Velinakode in Ponnani in Malappuram district and Kasaba in Kozhikode.