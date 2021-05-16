Vaccination delay | Keralite expats fear for their jobs

Thrissur: Thousands of expatriates, who arrived in Kerala before the second wave of Covid, are worried about losing their jobs as they are yet to get vaccinated.

Expatriates, who came on vacation to their home state, are unable to return. Only if documents on having received two doses of the vaccine are presented, Gulf countries and other nations will allow entry to the expatriates. If the expatriate does not return in six months, then the visa would be cancelled. Several people are apprehensive as they have been in Kerala for over four months.

The vaccination of those aged between 18 and 40 is yet to begin. Only if the first dose is taken now, the expatriate can take the second dose within six months and return to their workplace abroad. Thousands of Gulf Malayalis in the 18-40 age group are still in Kerala. Several of them have not been even able to register for the vaccine.

Though most of those working abroad are in this age bracket, they have not been given preference. They have been demanding that the expatriates should be given preference, irrespective of the age group.