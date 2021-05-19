N Jayaraj: Like father, like son

Prof K Narayana Kurup's residence at Champakkara, Karukachal, had always remained open. Anyone could walk in any time to meet Kurup, former minister and deputy speaker.

His son N Jayaraj followed suit, heeding to his father's advice to be with the masses. This approach has now taken him to the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Jayaraj's first victory in Assembly polls was from Vazhoor, a constituency that had earlier sent towering personalities including Opposition Leader P T Chacko, Health Minister V K Velappan, and later Prof Narayana Kurup to the House.

Following delimitation, the constituency was reconstituted to form the Kanjirappally Assembly segment.

Jayaraj will be representing the constituency in the State Assembly.

A PhD holder, Jayaraj had taught Economics at NSS-run colleges for about 25 years. He was twice a member of the Kottayam District Panchayat. He contested first for the Assembly in 2006 in Vazhoor, and defeated the present state secretary of CPI, Kanam Rajendran.

Jayaraj, also a columnist and poet, later represented Kanjirappally three times in the Assembly.

He stood by Jose K Mani when the Kerala Congress (M) underwent a split. Despite CPI's strong demand, Jose Mani ensured that the Kanjirappally Assembly constituency went to his trusted lieutenant.

Jayaraj is married to Geetha. They have a daughter, Parvathy.