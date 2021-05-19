32,762 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths in Kerala on Wednesday; CM says no to lockdown relaxations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 32,762 COVID-19 infections after testing 1,40,545 samples on Monday taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 23.31 per cent.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 24-hours crossed 100 for the first time in the state.

As many as 48,413 recoveries were also recorded on the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his routine sunset briefing.

As of now, there are 3,31,860 active patients in the state.

Despite a slight drop in the new cases in recent days, the chief minister announced that no lockdown relaxations will be allowed until there is a significant fall in the number of daily cases.

With 112 more deaths being confirmed, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 6,724. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 30,432 had contracted the virus through contact while 218 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 2,008 is yet to be traced.

There are 104 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 22,33,468 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 18,94,518 recovered.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 4,282 (contact cases - 4,100)

Malappuram - 4,212 (4,061)

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,600 (3,393)

Kollam - 3,029 (3,013)

Thrissur - 2,888 (2,870)

Palakkad- 2,709 (1,430)

Kozhikode - 2,668 (2,603)

Alappuzha - 2,034 (2,025)

Kottayam - 1,988 (1,813)

Kannur - 1,789 (1,672)

Idukki - 1,281 (1,242)

Pathanamthitta - 1,108 (1,069)

Kasaragod - 677 (656)

Wayanad - 497 (485)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 6,312

Kollam - 5,415

Pathanamthitta - 1,051

Alappuzha - 2,585

Kottayam - 2,527

Idukki - 194

Ernakulam - 5,513

Thrissur - 4,844

Palakkad - 4,521

Malappuram - 5,054

Kozhikode - 3,974

Wayanad - 947

Kannur - 3,783

Kasaragod - 1,693

Key points from the Chief Minister's briefing

• The people of Thiruvananthapuranm, Thrissur, and Malappuram cooperated to ensure that triple lockdown imposed in those district was a victory. The Test Positivity Rate is coming down in these districts.

• As many as 3000 mobile patrolling units have been deployed in the state. They will ensure that those in quarantine and primary contacts remain in their homes.

• There has been significant drop in the virus spread since the lockdown was imposed.

• Lockdown relaxations will be considered only when there is significant drop in daily cases

• The average TPR in the state for the 3 previous days is 24.5 per cent. However, the 3-day average dropped to 23.29 today.

• The week of April 14 - 20 saw 92,248 cases in total. TPR then was 15.5 per cent. The TPR hike was 62.2% from the week before that.

• The week of April 28 - May 4 saw 2,41,615 cases. Weekly TPR was 25 per cent then.

• In the last week, the number of Covid cases reported were 2,31,091 and the TPR was 24.44%.

• As many as 4,467 cases registered against those not maintaining social distance and Rs 28.9 lakh collected as fine. Over 8,000 cases against those not wearing masks.

Testing and Quarantine

Till Wednesday, 1,82,89,940 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 10,05,084 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 9,64,885 are under home or institutional quarantine while 40,199 are in hospital. A total of 3,890 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Six regions have been designated as hotspots taking the total number of hotspots is at 862 in the state now.