22,056 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR at 11.2%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 20K for the second consecutive day as 22,056 more are found to be infected after testing 1,96,902 samples on Wednesday.

The Test Positivity Rate in the state came down to 11.2 percent after recording 12.35% on Tuesday.

The state also recorded 17,761 recoveries from the infection.

With this, number active patients in the state rose to 1,49,534, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 131 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 16,457. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 20,960 had contracted the virus through contact while 120 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 876 is yet to be traced.

There are 100 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 33,27,301 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 31,60,804 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 3,931

Thrissur - 3,005

Kozhikode - 2,400

Ernakulam - 2,397

Palakkad - 1,649

Kollam - 1,462

Alappuzha - 1,461

Kannur - 1,179

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,101

Kottayam - 1,067

Kasaragod - 895

Wayanad - 685

Pathanamthitta - 549

Idukki - 375

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,226

Kollam - 2,484

Pathanamthitta - 488

Alappuzha - 624

Kottayam - 821

Idukki - 355

Ernakulam -1,993

Thrissur - 2,034

Palakkad - 1,080

Malappuram - 2,557

Kozhikode - 2,091

Wayanad - 441

Kannur - 1,025

Kasaragod - 542

Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,67,33,694 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,46,211 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,19,098 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,113 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 3,125 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.