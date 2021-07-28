22,056 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR at 11.2%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 20K for the second consecutive day as 22,056 more are found to be infected after testing 1,96,902 samples on Wednesday.
The Test Positivity Rate in the state came down to 11.2 percent after recording 12.35% on Tuesday.
The state also recorded 17,761 recoveries from the infection.
With this, number active patients in the state rose to 1,49,534, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
With 131 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 16,457. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Of the new cases, 20,960 had contracted the virus through contact while 120 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 876 is yet to be traced.
There are 100 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 33,27,301 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 31,60,804 recovered.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Malappuram - 3,931
Thrissur - 3,005
Kozhikode - 2,400
Ernakulam - 2,397
Palakkad - 1,649
Kollam - 1,462
Alappuzha - 1,461
Kannur - 1,179
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,101
Kottayam - 1,067
Kasaragod - 895
Wayanad - 685
Pathanamthitta - 549
Idukki - 375
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,226
Kollam - 2,484
Pathanamthitta - 488
Alappuzha - 624
Kottayam - 821
Idukki - 355
Ernakulam -1,993
Thrissur - 2,034
Palakkad - 1,080
Malappuram - 2,557
Kozhikode - 2,091
Wayanad - 441
Kannur - 1,025
Kasaragod - 542
Testing and quarantine
Till Wednesday, 2,67,33,694 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.
A total of 4,46,211 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,19,098 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,113 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 3,125 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.