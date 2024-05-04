Ernakulam: An elderly man killed his bedridden wife by slitting her throat on Friday night at their residence in Muvattupuzha here. The deceased is Kathrikutty (85). Police arrested her husband Joseph (86), a resident of Vellurkkunnam here.



According to police, Joseph committed the crime as disappointed over the health condition of his wife.

The murder has left the family members and neighbours in shock as the couple had no issues between them.

Kathrikutty was bedridden for the last six months. Joseph took care of her as she needed the support of someone to fulfil even her basic needs. The couple has five children. It is reported that Joseph murdered his wife after confirming that all other family members were asleep.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was taken into custody soon after the incident in the wee hours.

"We suspect that the man had killed the woman by slitting her throat. According to his statement, he was frustrated over the health condition of the wife," a police officer said.

He was taken into custody and his arrest would be recorded soon, the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)