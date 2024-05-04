Driving test rules revised amidst protests, extension granted for fulfilling vehicle requirements

Thiruvananthapuram: The Transport Department on Saturday made revisions to some of the controversial driving test rules previously issued by the Motor Vehicles Department. The driving school owners had started strike against the government after a joint meeting by multiple associations, including CITU, INTUC, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association.



The number of applicants undertaking the test at a center has been increased from 30 to 40, the Transport Department circular dated May 4 said. Out of these, 25 are new applicants, 10 are re-test candidates, and 5 are applicants seeking urgent approval for overseas travel or higher studies. The applications will be reviewed by the respective office head before 11 am every day.

Successful candidates will proceed to the next stage, where they will be observed during actual road driving by MVI Inspectors. The ground test will be evaluated by Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVI). Upon successful completion of both tests, they will be eligible for licence issuance.

Vehicles equipped with dual clutch and brake (Dual Control System) will not be permitted for tests. Dashboard cameras and VLDCs must be attached to test vehicles. These requirements must be fulfilled within the next 3 months.

An extension of 6 months has also been granted to the condition that vehicles older than 15 years should not be used for tests. The driving test officials must not conduct the vehicle fitness test on the same day as the driving test.

Part 1 of the driving test must be conducted in the previous manner (H test) until the track for conducting the new test is prepared. Efforts must be made to establish test centres in locations under government control, the circular said.

The revised norms aim at enhancing the evaluation of candidates' driving abilities across different road conditions.