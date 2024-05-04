Migrant worker crushed to death as beam collapses

Kottayam: A migrant worker was killed and two others were critically injured after a concrete beam collapsed while dismantling a house at Changanassery here on Saturday. The deceased is Bihar native Jithender (29). Two other migrant labourers Ramesh Rao and Sishin Nath suffered severe injuries in the accident.



The mishap took place during the demolition of a house owned by Kakkamthodu native James. The concrete beam fell on the workers who were engaged in the work, said witnesses. Fire Force and natives rushed to the spot for rescue operations. An earthmover was taken to the spot to rescue the workers who were trapped under the debris. Jithender was killed on the spot.

More details are awaited.