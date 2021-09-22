Woman riding pillion on fiance's bike killed in accident

Changanassery: In a tragic incident, a young woman who was riding pillion on her her fiance's bike, died in an accident at Poovathodu on the Vazhoor Road.

The incident took place at 5.35 pm when Subi Joseph, 25, was thrown off the bike after it was hit by a KSRTC bus. The bus ran over the woman’s head killing her on the spot.

The victim was the only daughter of Sunny and Biji, residents of Mamoodu.

The body of the woman lay on the road for 45 minutes. Later a police party reached the spot and shifted the body to the general hospital.

The KSRTC bus was on its way from Kumiliy to Kayamkulam.

Preliminary probe revealed that the bus might have hit the handle of the bike while overtaking. Subi fell from the bike following the impact, stated Station House Officer Ajeeb of the Thrikkodithanam Police Station.

The victim’s fiance, who was riding the bike, escaped miraculously. There was a traffic jam on the busy road following the accident.

Cops arrived at the spot to remove the traffic bottleneck. A fireforce team also came from Changanassery and cleaned the accident spot.

The body which has been kept at the mortuary of the Changanassery General Hospital would be handed over to the relatives after autopsy. The police said that scientific and forensic tests would be carried out to get more information on the accident.