At least 10 injured as Bengaluru-bound SWIFT bus overturns

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2022 09:16 AM IST Updated: June 29, 2022 09:36 AM IST
The KSRTC SWIFT bus which overturned after running over a road divider.

Mysuru: A Bengaluru-bound KSRTC SWIFT bus that departed from Kottayam toppled at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Over 10 people, including the driver and conductor, have been injured as per incoming reports.

The accident occurred near the toll booth at Nanjanagudu. The bus overturned after running over a road divider.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.
The driver's condition is reportedly very serious. Police suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off at dawn.
The passengers included several students.

KSRTC officials have rushed to the accident spot.

KSRTC SWIFT or K-SWIFT is a recently formed undertaking of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. It operates long-distance buses exclusively.

(To be updated)

