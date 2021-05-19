Veena George to replace Shailaja as Health Minister, Finance for Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will handle Home and Vigilance departments in the next LDF government's term, Manorama News reported on Wednesday.

KN Balagopal will handle Finance and P Rajiv will handle the Industries department.

The portfolios for the CPM ministers were decided in an LDf meet held at AKG Centre in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The Higher Education Department will be handled by R Bindu. Veena George will become the Health Minister.

The portfolios decided are as follows:

1. KN Balagopal- Finance

2. P Rajiv- Industries

3. M V Govindan-Excise

4. V Sivankutty- Education

5. VN Vasavan- Cooperation

6. P Muhammed Riyas- Public Works Department, Tourism

7. Ahmad Devarkovil - Ports, Museum and Archaeology

8. K Radhakrishnan - Devaswom, Social Welfare

9. Veena George - Health

10. R Bindu- Higher Education Department

11. V Abdurahman- NORKA, Minority Welfare

12. Saji Cheriyan- Fisheries, Cultural Affairs

13. Roshy Augustine- Water Resources

14. AK Saseendran- Forest

15. Antony Raju- Transport

16. K Krishnankutty- Electricity