MV Govindan: Number 2 in Pinarayi 2.0

M V Govindan, 68, posted his third win to the Assembly from Thaliparamba in Kannur district by a margin of 22,689 votes.

A CPM central committee and state committee member, he had earlier held the post of secretary of the party district committees in Kannur, Thrissur and Ernakulam. He had also edited Desabhimani.

Govindan of Morazha in Kannur was born on April 23, 1953. He had held the positions of president and secretary of KSYF Kannur district committee, and is one of the founding members of DYFI. He was imprisoned during the Emergency.

Govindan, who had been a physical education teacher of Irinavu Upper Primary School, took voluntary retirement to become active in politics. He reached the state Assembly from Thaliparamba in 1996 and 2001. He has been holding the responsibilities of the vice president, All India Agriculture Workers’ Union and State president, Kerala Karshaka Thozhilali Union.

Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala is a member of CPM’s Kannur district committee. She was earlier the chairperson of Anthoor municipality. Shyamjith and Ranjeeth are their children.