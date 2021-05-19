Chief Whip now to take up minister's role

P Rajan, the Chief Whip during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, retained Ollur, Thrissur, to win a second term.

Rajan was active in the development activities of the district during the past five years, and has been in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. His elevation to the cabinet is a well-deserved one.

Born at Anthikad, Thrissur, on May 26, 1973, Rajan had his education from Government Upper Primary School, and Government High School, Anthikad, and Sree Kerala Varma College, Shakthan Thampuram College, Thrissur, and Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is currently the national general secretary of AIYF and a member of the CPI’s state executive committee.

Rajan entered politics as an active worker of the All India Students Federation (AISF), the students’ wing of the CPI. He had been with Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and Balavedi.

Rajan had functioned as joint secretary, Calicut University Union; member, Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, and also held the positions of district secretary, state secretary and national vice-president of All India Youth Federation (AIYF).

After graduating in Law, Rajan practiced in Thrissur. Anupama, employed with the Cochin Devaswom Board, is his wife.