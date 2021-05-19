Veena George: From newsdesk to state cabinet

Veena George registered her second consecutive win from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, defeating K Sivadasan Nair of the Congress by a margin of 19,003 votes. She was a member of the agenda committee of the outgoing Assembly.

Veena, hailing from Kumbaza North, Pathanamthitta, pursued Physics for graduation and post-graduation from the College of Women, Thiruvananthapuram. She had taught at Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta for about a year before taking up journalism, which she continued for 16 years.

She debuted in politics in 2016, contesting against Sivadasan Nair and defeating him by 7,646 votes in Aranmula. She made an unsuccessful run for the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Pathanamthitta.

Veena's husband Dr George Joseph was formerly the secretary of the Orthodox Church. Anna and Joseph are their children.