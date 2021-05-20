Black fungus reported in 15 people, one dead in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that black fungus infection (Mucormycosis) was reported in 15 people in the state.

One of the two people, who got infected in Pathanamthitta, has died. A 56-year-old Pandalam native died while under treatment post recovering from Covid. Another Pathanamthitta native, a 33-year-old from Mallappally, is under treatment in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The left eye of a 62-year-old Tirur native in Malappuram was removed surgically. Seven people are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The fungus infection was removed surgically from one patient each in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam. One person is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, while two people are suspected to have been infected. A Palakkad native is under treatment at a private medical college in Thrissur.