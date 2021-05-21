Several court, government deadlines extended in view of lockdown

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has extended till May 31 the validity of the interim orders passed by it as well as subordinate courts and tribunals which would expire during the lockdown period. The court has also extended the interim bail and anticipatory bail granted by these judicial bodies.

A full bench of the High Court including Chief Justice S Manikumar, Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali issued this order based on a similar order of the Supreme Court on May 7, 2021.

Interim bail



As per the recommendation of a high-level committee appointed by the Supreme Court, the interim bail granted to remand and undertrial prisoners has been extended to May 31. If the lockdown is extended, the bail period would continue. The prisoners can appear before the respective courts within three days after their bail period ends and seek an extension of the bail. Any grievances in this regard could be presented before the court.



However, if the prisoners on bail try to influence or threaten witnesses or engage in any violation of the law, they should be arrested and produced before the court. Remand and undertrial prisoners not covered by the recommendations of the committee can move the Sessions Courts for bail.

Courts would function during the lockdown for considering urgent matters, including bail petitions. For this purpose, the court can decide on granting travel permits to advocates, clerks and office staff, said the High Court order.

Other extensions



According to the High Court, proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act should be frozen till May 31. The order pointed out that the Additional Advocate General had informed the court that recovery in water, power and abkari (liquor) cases had been stopped till that date.



The court also directed local bodies not to resort to severe measures. Moreover, it said that recovery proceedings involving Central and public sector undertakings should be stopped until the Union Government took a decision on the matter.

Property tax, licence till August 31



Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, the Local Self-Government Department extended the deadline to submit property tax without a fine by the general public, traders and other entrepreneurs till August 31. The last date, which was March 31, has been postponed considering the COVID-19 situation, said the government order issued in this regard.



The order also said that the deadline to renew the licence of commercial establishments without a fine also has been extended to August 31 from March 20.

Concession for ex-service personnel



At the same time, the last date for ex-servicemen, their spouses or widows to file the affidavit seeking property tax concession has been extended to June 30 from March 31.



Those eligible for the concession are ex-servicemen; their spouses/widows; retired Indian Coast Guard personnel; their spouses /widows; retired servicemen of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles and their spouses/widows.

Rent of establishments



In another relief measure, the local bodies would offer a waiver on rent for commercial establishments located in buildings owned by them or by various development authorities which could not function due to the lockdown. The state government’s order said that the respective local bodies could take a decision in this regard. A similar order was issued during the lockdown in 2020 also.

