Four more die of black fungus in Kerala

Four people died of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection, in Kerala on Sunday, officials said in Kochi.

While two persons who lost their battle with fungus belonged to Ernakulam district, two others were from Pathanamthitta district.

They had been undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. Earlier black fungus fatalities were reported from Kottayam and Palakkad.

According to officials, two persons infected with the black fungus, are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts.

The Kerala government has said it has decided to conduct a medical audit of black fungus after reports emerged about the presence of the fungal disease in the state over the last one week.

The decision was taken after some states started notifying black fungus, found in patients recovering from coronavirus, as an epidemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the availability of medicine for treating the disease will be ensured.