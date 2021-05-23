Not groups, party first, says Satheesan as he bats for change

V D Satheesan is a man of principles, who never hesitated to voice his thoughts clear and loud. Excerpts from an interview conducted after the Congress High Command named him as the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly:

Minister or Leader of Opposition? Which position do you prefer?

The work in Opposition Benches made me what I am today. Mine was one of the loudest voices in the Assembly when Oommen Chandy in 2006, and Ramesh Chennithala in 2016, led the Opposition. I always hold a preference to the functioning of the Opposition.

In your case, several opportunities have slipped between the cup and lip. Did you suspect a repeat this time also?

I have lost several opportunities, from being the president of KSU and Youth Congress to the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Hence, I was not sure until the KPCC president broke the news of the High Command’s decision (selecting him as the Opposition Leader).

Earlier, people comforted me each time an opportunity had eluded me, saying I may get something better. This is the one they had mentioned. This is a turning point in my career.

Did young MLAs support beyond group politics help you in this achievement?

Many of them showed exemplary courage, which I never had when I was of their age. A majority of young MLAs demanded a change. MPs, too, generally, adopted a similar stand. There is a camaraderie among young leaders that goes beyond the group affiliations. The Opposition will utilize the youth’s energy and the guidance of senior leaders for a strong performance.

You lacked the support of Ramesh Chenntithala and Oommen Chandy in the race to the office of the Opposition Leader. Will it be easy for you to lead an Opposition, which also includes Chennithala and Chandy?

My relationship with Ramesh Chennithala is 36 years old. Earlier, A K Antony had stepped aside for Chandy, who was like a brother to him. It did not affect their relationship. I am like Chennithala’s younger brother. Both Chandy and Chennithala have a broader outlook. So our relationship will remain unaffected.

Have certain stands you had taken created enemies within the Congress?

Some were reluctant to accept a generational change. I had to adopt tough stands in issues related to the environment and secularism. I don’t think such stands have made anyone hold personal enmity towards me.

What are your priorities as the Leader of the Opposition?

I plan to take a path different from the traditional political style of functioning. There has to be consensus on health and education-related issues, irrespective of who is in power. I aim for a politics that is with the masses on issues having a larger, common interest.

Though KPCC has had presidents who were beyond groups in the Congress. Such a leader is leading the Opposition for the first time. Does this development indicate the possible end of group-based politics?

Definitely. Groups will continue. But the decision (electing him as the Opposition Leader) gives out the message that the party will have the first preference over any other considerations. The decision also indicates that deserving candidates will not be sidelined, and that party workers will not be demoralized for the sake of group equations. If a tree grows precariously over the roof, at least the branch posing a threat to the house should be pruned. This is what has happened now.

Are you suggesting a young leadership for KPCC as well?

Along with generational change, a leadership, capable of augmenting the party’s strike capability and organizational strength, should be in place. We have several such leaders in our younger generation. Willingness, not age, is of importance.

You have been maintaining a specific distance from community organizations. Will you, as Opposition leader, adopt a compromise attitude towards them?

I feel all political leaders should keep a specific distance from religious and community organizations. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that politicians should not interact with religious or community organizations, or visit them. But they should not be allowed to control the political leadership.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

My strength is my ability to carry on fighting for the desired end without getting discouraged by crisis situations. But I often cry on seeing the travails and difficulties that some pass through. Even some cinemas make my eyes well up.

I woke up on Saturday to the news of the death of my confidante, Jayakumar of Tamil Nadu Congress, during my days as AICC secretary. I couldn’t keep myself back when his lamenting son broke the news over the phone. It was a bad, sorrowful beginning to an otherwise positive day. If crying is my weakness, I have to ask whether we humans shouldn’t be compassionate.

