Pinarayi Vijayan likely to appoint fewer advisors this time, Prabha Varma may continue

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to have fewer advisors during his second term.

He had six advisors in his first term.

According to sources, the chief minister may retain only his Press Advisor Prabha Varma this time.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) appear to have batted against appointing a police advisor. But it is learnt that Pinarayi will take a final decision on the issue.

The chief minister is likely to retain most of the personal staff, including additional private secretary C M Raveendran who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged money laundering charges, this time.

The six advisors

Raman Srivastava (police), Gita Gopinath (economics), N K Jayakumar (legal), M C Dathan (science), John Brittas (media) and Prabha Varma (press) were Pinarayi’s six advisors in his first term.

Of the six, Jayakumar and Prabha Varma drew government salaries. The scientific and Legal advisors were allotted vehicles by the Tourism Department, while the police advisor used a Kerala Police vehicle. Gita Gopinath was granted the travel allowance.

Dathan, Gita Gopinath and John Brittas enjoyed principal secretary status, while Srivastava was granted chief secretary status.

Gita Gopinath had resigned from the role after she was appointed as the chief economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).