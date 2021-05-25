Speaker election to be held today, MB Rajesh third first-time MLA to be elected

Thiruvananthapuram: Trithala MLA MB Rajesh will become the Speaker of Kerala's 15th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Kundara MLA PC Vishnunath will be the UDF candidate contesting for the Speaker post.

Since the LDF government has 99 out of 140 seats, Rajesh's victory is certain. Three designate-MLAs who could not take oath as MLAs due to health reasons will stay away from the election.

Though Rajesh worked as a Member of Parliament for 10 years, this is his maiden entry to the assembly.

TS John, AC Jose are the only others who secured the Speaker post in their first term as MLA in the Kerala Assembly.

While TS John was made speaker after five-and-half years of the government in the 4th Legislative Assembly in February 1976, TS John became speaker after two years of the 6th Legislative Assembly in February 1982. This was after K Moideenkutty Haji and AP Kurien resigned from the Speaker posts respectively.

23rd Election, 21st Speaker

Election for the Speaker post will be held at 9 am on May 25. This is the 23rd Speaker election for the 21st Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

The election of a Speaker is usually held on any day fixed by the Governor.

At any time before noon on the day preceding the date so fixed, any member may give notice in writing addressed to the Secretary nominating another member for election as the Speaker of the Assembly and the notice shall be seconded by a third member and shall also be accompanied by the consent in writing of the nominee agreeing to serve as Speaker, if elected.

Pro tem Speaker PTA Rahim shall read out to the Assembly, the names of the members who have been duly nominated together with those of their proposers and seconders. Since more than one member will be nominated, the Assembly shall proceed to elect a Speaker by ballot.

The ballot will be conducted in two booths arranged behind the Speaker's seat. The result will be declared as soon as the voting is complete.