Police grills actor Rajan P Dev's son Unni in connection with wife's death

Thiruvananthapuram: The police on Tuesday took Unni P Dev, son of late Malayalam actor Rajan P Dev, into custody in connection with the case related to the death of his wife Priyanka.

Unni, who is also an actor, presently being questioned by the investigating team led by Nedumangad DySP, the Manorama News reported.

The case was filed by Priyanka's brother Vishnu, who alleged that Priyanka, 26, took her life due to domestic violence she suffered at her husband's home.

Unni and Priyanka got married on November 21, 2019. The relatives said it was a love marriage after they met at Thodupuzha. Unni Dev is the younger son of the late actor Rajan P Dev.

According to Priyanka's relatives, Unni and Priyanka had problems in their marital life and the latter was brought back to her home due to this. Unni used to frequently demand money from Priyanka and her family as dowry.

The relatives alleged that she had bruises on her body due to physical assault when she returned home. Priyanka had filed a complaint at Vattappara police station on May 11 alleging domestic violence. The next day, she was found hanging at her home in Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The relatives later filed a police complaint seeking action against Unni for abetment of suicide and domestic violence.

Thiruvananthapuram Vattapara police had registered a case and had begun investigation following the complaint from Priyanka's brother.

Unni became a known face in Malayalam cinema after playing vital roles in movies like Idi, Rakshadhikari Baiju, Aadu 2, Mandaram, Janamaithri and Sachin.

Unni's brother Jubil Raj too works in the cinema industry. Unni's character in Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu had earned him praises.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)