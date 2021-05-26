How a headmistress kept her ‘biryani promise’ to her students

Aluva: A headmistress had promised her students that they would be served chicken biryani on the day of her retirement. But due to the Covid situation, she found another way to keep her word – she sent chicken packets to her students, so that the biryani can be prepared at their homes.

Jemsy Joseph, headmistress of the St Mary's LP School at Aluva, made this special gesture.

While serving food for students at the school on Children's Day in 2019, the headmistress promised her students she would treat them all to chicken biryani when she retires.

The students, on their part, also regularly reminded the headmistress about her biryani promise, in case she forgets. As online classes were held last year, students could not be served biryani at the school during Children's Day. Instead, a plum cake was sent to the children's homes.

Even at the time of her retirement, lockdown continued to be a hurdle and the students were unable to come to school. The teacher, who was crestfallen, thought for long and came up with a solution - sent chicken to the 150 students of the school. Let them prepare the biryani at their homes.

The distribution of the government’s grocery kits for students was held at the school on Tuesday. Along with the kit, the teacher’s chicken packet was also handed over. One packet per student and three packets each for five households that have three children studying at the school. Ward councillor P S Preetha also assisted the teacher in the distribution.

The teacher's only disappointment is that she could not meet her dear students as the parents came to collect the kits.