22,318 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Friday, TPR falls to 16.4

Kerala reported 22,318 new COVID-19 cases and 26,270 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,37,819.

So far, 22,24,405 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 20,885 contracted the virus through contact while 164 came from outside the state and 94 are healthcare workers.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 3938, 2545 and 2368 respectively.

The test positivity rate (or TPR), i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 16.4.

Kerala also saw 194 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.



With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 8,257.

More relaxations likely



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already announced a slew of relaxations this week.



With the TPR where it is, the government is likely to introduce more relaxations in the coming days.

However, an official announcement is still awaited.

On Thursday, the State allowed ophthalmologists, optical shops, shops selling and repairing hearing aid equipment, assistive devices and prostheses to open twice a week.

Gas stove repair shops, mobile and computer repair shops were also allowed to open twice a week during the lockdown period.

Earlier, it had announced relaxations for textile and jewellery showrooms to open with a limited number of employees for home delivery and online sale.

Kerala is on lockdown till May 30. The government is expected to take a call on whether to extend the lockdown soon.

Testing and quarantine



A total of 1,36,068 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



So far, 1,94,40,287 samples have been sent for testing.

There are currently 8,57,227 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 8,18,117 are under home or institutional quarantine while 39,110 are in hospitals.

Cases to dip within a week: Govt's Covid projection report



According to the Kerala government's Covid projection report, the cases are likely to see a significant drop in all but two districts - Malappuram and Palakkad.



The R number which indicates a disease's ability to spread has dropped below 1 across most of Kerala.

The same is estimated to drop in Malappuram and Palakkad within a week.

At the beginning of the month, the R number in Kerala was above 2.