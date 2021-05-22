28,514 new COVID cases in Kerala on Saturday; SSLC practical exams cancelled

Kerala reported 28,514 new COVID cases and 45,400 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,89,283.

So far, 20,25,319 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 26,347 contracted the virus through contact while 214 came from outside the state and 123 are healthcare workers.

SSLC practical exams and valuation

SSLC IT practical examinations have been cancelled in wake of the recent surge in COVID cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.



"However, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical examinations will be held from June 21 to July 7," Vijayan said.

"The valuation of SSLC higher secondary and vocational higher secondary papers will be conducted from June 1 to 19, and SSLC evaluation will be held from June 7 to 5," Vijayan said.

"All teachers tasked with the valuation of papers will be vaccinated," Vijayan added.

Slight dip in test positivity rate

A total of 1,26,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,86,81,051 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 22.63.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 3932, 3300, 3219 and 3020 respectively.

Restrictions will be made stricter in Malappuram where TPR is high. As many as 75,000 tests will be done in the district on Monday and Tuesday. More police will be deployed.

The State also reported 176 COVID deaths on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 7,170.

There are currently 9,69,946 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 9,31,203 are under home or institutional quarantine while 38,743 are in hospitals.

Key points from CM's press briefing:



Those who have been vaccinated also should follow Covid protocol as they could be carriers of the virus. Often those vaccinated get infected due to co-morbidities. They should take more care about co-morbidities.

It can be assumed that the peak of the second wave has been over. However, disease-related complications and death rate is increasing even after that. Hence it's a crucial stage for hospitals. All district hospitals have to be equipped to face this situation.

Medical auditing will be held on black fungus. Medicines will be made available, Vijayan informed.



Steps will be taken to prevent Covid spread in tribal hamlets.

Officials of the Social Welfare department will inspect all care homes for elderly people and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

A comprehensive list of all health centres that could be affected by flood and landslide is being prepared. Areas to shift the facilities will also be found.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,720 (contact cases - 3,720)

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,110 (3,110)

Ernakulam - 3,109 (3,109)

Palakkad - 1,789 (1,789)

Kollam - 2,411 (2,411)

Thrissur - 2,395 (2,395)

Alappuzha - 2,162 (2,162)

Kozhikode - 1,911 (1,911)

Kottayam - 1,632 (1,632)

Kannur - 1,133 (1,133)

Idukki - 972 (972)

Pathanamthitta - 841 (841)

Kasaragod - 684 (684)

Wayanad - 478 (478)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 8,296

Thrissur - 7,353

Malappuram - 4,555

Thiruvananthapuram - 4,525

Kozhikode - 3,928

Palakkad - 3,360

Alappuzha - 2,619

Kottayam - 2,290

Kannur - 2,253

Kollam - 2,120

Pathanamthitta - 1,616

Idukki - 1,094

Kasaragod - 904

Wayanad - 487