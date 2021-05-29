Kerala extends lockdown till June 9; more relaxations announced

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing state-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of COVID-19 disease in Kerala has been extended till June 9. However, an additional set of relaxations were announced for the retail sector and industrial organizations.

The triple-down in Malappuram has withdrawn following a significant drop in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR). Lockdown restrictions will be in place there.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during is sunset briefing. The number of active cases dropped significantly in the state during the lockdown period. However, The lockdown will be rolled back only when the Test Positivity Rate stays bellow 15 per cent for a minimum of three days, the CM said. On Saturday, the TPR in the state was at 16.59%.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The government had earlier extended statewide lockdown twice – on May 16 and May 23 – after reviewing the situation.

The latest relaxations include:

• Industrial organizations will be allowed to function with 50 per cent of staff strength. The KSRTC will be conduct services to industrial organizations if required.

• Shops that provide raw materials for industries can be opened till 5pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Packaging shops can also be opened during this timeslot.

• Banks can be opened till 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

• Textiles, jewellery shops and footwear shops can be opened from 9am to 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

• Shops that sell school supplies can also be opened these three days.

• Permission will be given for toddy shops to start parcel services.

• Bars and liquor outlets will remain shut.

• RD, NSS collection agents will be allowed to travel on Mondays to collect the funds and pay them.

• Scrap dealing businesses can be opened twice a week.

• Travel permission will be given for those who have received government appointment orders to join their office.

• Shops and offices should be cleaned and sanitized before reopening.

• They should keep strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Ensure masks for all staff and customers. Legal actions including arrests will be taken to shop owners who fail to follow this.

• Police will take strict action against those who refuse to follow COVID-19 restrictions. Strict vigil will be kept to avoid crowing at medical shops.