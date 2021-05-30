CPM, CPI to resume weekly talks to iron out possible differences

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM and CPI have decided to hold weekly bilateral talks on important issues pertaining to both the government and LDF, and policy matters to sort out any differences that may arise.

Though a similar decision was made earlier during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, it was not effectively implemented.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will attend the weekly meetings. According to an understanding between the two senior LDF partners, the CPM will inform CPI the policy decisions made within the party and discuss it in the meetings.

If necessary, CPM will inform other LDF partners the decision on policies made at the planned bilateral meetings.

Though such meetings were held during the initial days of the previous government, Pinarayi lost interest in the talks after CPI levelled criticisms against the chief minister and the government.

The CPM leadership later complained to CPI national leaders about the headache Rajendran had been creating. Though the bilateral talks resumed after the intervention of the national leaderships of both the parties, it was discontinued following the outbreak of COVID-19.

After the electoral win, both the parties discussed the formation of cabinet for about two hours. A decision to be in contact with each other either over the phone or directly to avoid differences becoming public was made at the meeting.

It has been decided that Balakrishnan and Rajendran would take the initiative for holding the bilateral talks. Earlier, both the parties were unanimous on forming a new team of ministers and on the yardstick for appointments to ministerial personal staff.

The decision for replacing those heading Boards and Corporations was also made jointly.

New staff members for CPI ministers

The CPI has decided to transfer personal staff members of previous ministers from their departments, if it has to retain anyone.

Of the 25-member strong personal staff of each minister, 17 will be from government service and the remaining seven will be the party’s nominees.

CPI had not appointed anyone from the party quota during the previous government. It will relax the norms if the party has to appoint someone from its headquarters. Most of the 17 staff members on deputation will be new faces.

If those from the previous staff has to be considered, they will be accommodated in the office of a minister holding a different portfolio.