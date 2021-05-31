Kerala Assembly resolution on Lakshadweep slams imposition of 'saffron agenda'

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday introduced a resolution in the Kerala Assembly expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep.

“The steps by the administrator aims at promoting saffron and corporate agenda,” the chief minister said.

The resolution demanded the central government to call back Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel at the earliest for making rules that disrupt the daily life of islanders.

Leaders of ruling CPM and opposition Congress in Kerala have hit out against what they termed as "anti-people" measures initiated by Praful Khoda Patel.

Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call back the administrator, who is bringing in the draconian reforms.

“The new administrator has interfered in the powers of the district panchayat and invoked Goonda Act to suppress people’s voices. His mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis has created a health crisis on the island. Such actions provoking the people of the island and their religious sentiments will cause tremendous damage to peace and tranquillity in the island,” he wrote to Amit Shah.

However, the BJP's state unit has rejected the charges.

Lakshadweep residents have been protesting against a proposed cow slaughter ban, a preventive detention law and a draft law proposing sweeping changes in land development regulations, which were introduced by the union territory’s administrator, who has close links with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patel was the Home Minister in Narendra Modi’s Gujarat cabinet.

The first session of the 15th state assembly began with the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs on May 24.