Jose K Mani may succeed VS as Reforms Commission Chairman

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani is likely to be appointed as the Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission with cabinet rank.

Alternatively, it is also being considered to constitute an Agriculture Commission with Mani as its first Chairman. If Mani is accorded a post with cabinet rank, CPM is likely to take over the Rajya Sabha seat, left vacant following the resignation of the KC(M) chairman.

Mani is learnt to have held discussions in this regard with CPM leaders. CPM has promised a post with cabinet rank to Mani, who was defeated in Pala in the Assembly election.

The first Pinarayi Vijayan-led government accorded cabinet rank to the Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission to accommodate former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan in 2016.

The other post with cabinet rank is that of the Chairman of the Forward Communities Welfare Corporation.

The Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission enjoys the status of a minister and will be allotted 31 staff members, besides an office and residence at Thiruvananthapuram. He can also be involved in active politics.

CPM’s earlier decision was to appoint the party’s central committee member Vaikom Viswan to the post. The party is reluctant to give away the post, where its senior leaders could be accommodated.

CPM is apprehensive that the formation of the Agriculture Commission may lead to controversies. Though the State has a Farmer's Debt Relief Commission, its chairman does not have cabinet rank. Additionally, it is under CPI that holds the Agriculture portfolio in the State cabinet.

KC(M)’s Jayarajan is Chief Whip



Thiruvananthapuram: A cabinet meeting has decided to appoint Dr N Jayarajan of the Kerala Congress (M) as the Government Chief Whip with cabinet rank.



Kanjirappally MLA Jayarajan’s appointment will be effective once the government issues a notification.