Vaccinate senior citizens, bedridden patients at home: Kerala HC tells state

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to vaccinate at home, bedridden patients and senior citizens who are unable to travel outside. A division bench of the court comprising Justice Muhammed Mushtaq and Justice Kausar Edappagath also asked the government to take a decision on the matter within 10 days.

According to the court, the government has to ensure that senior citizens are receiving timely support. For this, the Janamaithri police officers or station house officers should collect details of the senior citizens in their area, said the court.

On Tuesday, the state government pointed out at the High Court that the Centre has failed to provide vaccine at fair price and in fact they are a party to promoting black marketing.

The Court was hearing a petition on the non-availability of the vaccine.

The court also joined issue and asked how is that the private hospital getting supplies while the state government is not getting it.

Following the questions being raised the counsel for the Centre asked for more time and the court posted the case for next Tuesday.