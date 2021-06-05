Green and wild: David's 16 years with nature

While all sequestered themselves indoors during the lockdown, David Raju walked into nature, leaving behind the confinement of the room where geckos and dragonflies often kept him company.

His travels into the wild, along with Chennai-based friend Surya Ramchandran, resulted in ‘Photographic Field Guide: Wildlife of South India,’ a comprehensive book on wildlife and nature.

The friends detail the fauna in six south Indian States: Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The book introduces 134 varieties of mammals, 658 birds, 356 butterflies, 204 dragonflies, 246 amphibians and 317 reptiles.

Raju, a resident of Paruthumpara in Kottayam, has been one with nature for the past 16 years. He was active in the Nature Society, Kottayam, while pursuing a BA in English Literature from Baselius College.

Previously a naturalist at various national parks in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Raju is now working at a resort in Wayanad. His wife Anagha also shares his passion, and often accompanies in his travels.