Kerala nurse Shincy, who died in Saudi accident, was all set to join her husband in Bahrain

Kuravilangad: Shincy Philip married her longtime heartthrob Bijo Kurien just four months ago. The newly-weds stayed at their house at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district together for a month before heading to nurse patients in two different countries in the Middle East. Shincy flew to Saudi Arabia while Bijo took a flight to Bahrain.

Ever since the marriage, the young couple had been dreaming of a life in the same place. And they had many plans too.

So Shincy secured a job in Bahrain. She quit her Saudi Arabia job recently and was preparing to join her husband. Meanwhile, Bijo rented a new house and furnished it to welcome his wife.

But fate had other plans for them.

Shincy, 28, met with an accident during a trip with friends and breathed her last on Friday. Shincy's friend and colleague Ashwathy Vijayan, 30, also died.

The accident occured when the car in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle. The deceased were employees of King Khalid Hospital at southwestern Saudi Arabian city of Najran which borders Yemen.

Shincy and Bijo studied nursing at the same college and began their career together. They were in an affair for a long time before getting married on January 24, 2021. Almost a month later, the two returned to their hospitals on February 17.

Shincy had got a Bahrain visa in May, but her trip was cancelled because of technical reasons.

Her father Philip couldn't control emotions when he spoke about Shincy's last telephone call the other day. "She told us about her resignation during the call. She said she would go for a trip with her friends before leaving Saudi Arabia," he said.

Shincy is survived by her mother Leelamma and brother Tony.

Efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of Shincy and Ashwathy.