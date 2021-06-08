K Sudhakaran to lead Congress in Kerala, announcement soon

Thiruvananthapuram: K Sudhakaran will be the new KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) president. The Kannur MP has been picked by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to head the party's Kerala unit, which suffered a shock defeat in the April assembly polls, after weeks-long deliberations. The official announcement is expected soon.

Sudhakaran replaces Mullapally Ramachandran who was forced to put in his papers after the election debacle.

Sudhakaran, 73, is a four-time legislator and is presently in his second term as Lok Sabha member from Kannur. An arch rival of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sudhakaran is known for fighting the CPM in its fortress of Kannur.

Sudhakaran emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as the clamour for a leadership change became louder within and outside the party circles following the rout in the assembly polls. The AICC expects that Sudhakaran can energise the party machinery at a time when the cadre's confidence is at its lowest.

The appointment also signals the high command's move to rein in the factions led by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Earlier, the high command appointed the vibrant V D Satheesan the Leader of the Opposition despite the senior leaders' move against the plan.

Sudhakaran minces no words when it comes to criticising CPM leaders, especially those from Kannur. While this habit has earned him a fanbase among party cadre across the state, it has also harmed his and the party's image too at times.

Ahead of the assembly elections a controversy had erupted after he addressed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a 'toddy tapper's son'. His misogynistic comments are also haunting him. During the assembly election campaign, he made a statement that Congress workers and leaders may go to BJP if the party cannot come to power. This was widely used by the Left front in their campaign.