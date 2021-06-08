Ravi Pujari got info on money-launderers through goonda gangs?

Kochi: Gangster Ravi Pujari allegedly received information about those dealing in large amounts of black money in Kerala from goonda gangs in Mangaluru, Kasaragod and Perumbavoor.

Kasaragod native Jiya and Monayi, suspected to have a role in the Kadavanthra case, also had the information, Ravi Pujari told the probe team.

The police also suspect that a goonda gang in Perumbavoor was Ravi Pujari’s accomplice in the Kadavanthra firing incident. Aluva native Bilal and Vipin Varghese of Ernakulam, who fired shots at the Kadavanthra beauty parlour, had fled to Perumbavoor after the incident.

Pujari has close ties with goonda gangs in Mangaluru who in turn are associated with the Perumbavoor gang in Kochi.

A close relative of Ravi Pujari, Suresh Basappa Pujari, took Pujari's share from those who paid money after giving into threats. This person, a Bengaluru native, had been to Kasaragod and Kochi several times. He is in hiding now.

Pujari, who is in police custody in the Kochi salon shooting case, will be produced before court on Tuesday. The police custody of Ravi Pujari will end at 5pm on Tuesday. Only if the evidence collection is not completed by Tuesday, more time would be sought. The probe team can keep the accused in custody for five more days in the case.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad can take Ravi Pujari into custody later over other cases registered in Kerala. The Kasaragod firing case is also being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad.