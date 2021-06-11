Now, Congress high command to begin talks on UDF convener

New Delhi: After appointing K Sudhakaran the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the party high command is now initiating talks to find a convener for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Party sources said group affiliations will not be considered while selecting the convener. The high command had done away with group considerations while naming the KPCC president and the Leader of the Opposition.

With the appointment of the convener, the high command will complete its role of giving the Congress in Kerala a new look.

The high command will seek the opinion of UDF alliance partners in the coming days. Sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will not force its decision on its state unit or constituent parties, but will discuss with allies and group managers in a bid to arrive at a consensus.

The high command will assign Tariq Anwar, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, to hold talks with group leaders and alliance partners. He will also hold discussions with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and KPCC president Sudhakaran.

Despite making attempts for a consensus, the high command does not expect a unanimous suggestion to the post of UDF convener. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, still miffed over the appointment of Satheesan as the Opposition Leader, had not named anyone as the KPCC chief.

K V Thomas, who was stripped of the KPCC working president post, is expecting the high command to consider him as the UDF convener. The national leadership, however, has not given him any assurance.

Party sources said more names are likely to crop up before the high command.