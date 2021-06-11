Kodakara case: Rs 2.25 crore yet to be found, 10 accused to be questioned

Thrissur: The attempts made by the police to recover about Rs 2.25 crore in the Kodakara hawala heist case have been unsuccessful.

Though the special investigation team questioned the 10 accused, lodged at the Viyyur jail, over the last few days; it did not get more information on the money. The police have initiated steps to also question the 10 accused, lodged at the Irinjalakuda sub jail.

The police had earlier said that amount to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was in the car and that they had clear leads on which all accused were in possession of the money. Though over Rs 1.25 crore of the stolen money has been recovered, the probe team is groping in the dark, unable to find the remaining amount.

In another development, it is clear from the complaint lodged by driver Shamjeer that BJP district treasurer Sujay Senan was the first to arrive at the crime scene. As Shamjeer and Rashid were stranded at Kodakara after the car was stolen, Sujay Senan arrived in his car and took them to Thrissur. And from there, they returned to Kozhikode in the car arranged by RSS worker Dharmarajan, as per the complaint given by Shamjeer.

Statements recorded

The statements of BJP district general secretary Ullas Babu were recorded on Thursday. In the days after the hawala heist, Ullas had paid off a large debt. A section had raised allegations that this was the money given by the hawala gang. The statements were recorded to ascertain the facts.

But Ullas Babu dismissed the allegations, while claiming that the money he owed to a Devaswom was paid through a bank and there are documents for this money. After he handed over the documents, he was let off. Ullas Babu also accused the police of ‘witch-hunting’ the BJP leaders. Ullas was the NDA candidate at Wadakkanchery during the last Assembly polls.

Dharmarajan submits fresh plea

RSS worker Dharmarajan has submitted a fresh plea at the Irinjalakuda court, seeking that the money looted at Kodakara and the car be returned to him. The petition submitted the other day was returned by court.