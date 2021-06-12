No power disconnection over dues during lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram: Non-payment of electricity bills will not lead to the disconnection of power supply during the lockdown.

The Kerala State Electricity Board took the decision against disconnecting power supply following a directive by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Board will also refrain from collecting dues in a haste immediately after the lockdown. It will offer a provision to pay the bill in instalments, KSEB Chairman N S Pillai said.

KSEB has been recording the meter readings of 90 per cent of its consumers despite the lockdown. Meter readers, however, have been avoiding areas under triple lockdown and containment zones. In such places, consumers will be issued electricity bills if they send the photograph of the meter reading.

The average of the previous three bill amounts will be applicable for those who cannot send the photograph. The difference will be adjusted when the meter reading is physically recorded. If an excess amount has been remitted, it will be subtracted from the next bill amount.

The Board’s daily revenue has decreased to Rs 30 crore to Rs 32 crore during the lockdown from the Rs 45 crore to Rs 60 crore on normal days.

KSEB has decided not to strictly implement the Central norm restricting the payments of more than Rs 1,000 to online transactions. Payments of more than Rs 1,000 can be made at section offices for the time being.

The Board eased the norm considering the difficulties senior citizens face in making online transactions. Since anyone within the country or outside could make online payments, the KSEB recommended senior citizens to take the help of their children or others to foot the bills in future.