Thiruvananthapuram: Investigators have received hints that some people had exerted pressure on the office of the Revenue Minister before the controversial order on tree feeling was issued.

Indications are that the Principal Secretary (Revenue) had objected to the issuance of the order, before the Under Secretary forwarded the relevant file to the minister.

The Principal Secretary had noted in the file the repercussions of such an order. But sidelining the Principal Secretary’s objection, a senior official in the minister’s office made a two-page note before submitting the file to the minister.

The order did not mention that the laws pertaining to forests in force will be applicable. It is not known if the omission was deliberate.

The forest department, which did not cite the forest laws to oppose the order, is also in the dock.

Misinterpreting a 2020 government order, a large number of trees were felled on the land assigned to the tribal-backward class communities at South Muttil village in Kerala's Wayanad district.

The order was misinterpreted to fell and transport centuries-old rosewood trees worth crores of rupees.

Collectors had alerted of illegal acts under cover of a nod to axe trees

District Collectors had alerted the forest department of illegal activities being carried out under the cover of October 2020 controversial order that allowed the felling of trees—barring sandalwood—on revenue land, Minister for Forest A K Saseendran said.

The collectors red-flagging the activities also led to cancellation of the order on February 2 this year, the minister said. He expressed unhappiness over moves made to drop Divisional Forest Officer (Flying Squad) P Dhanesh Kumar from the team investigating the felling of trees at Muttil village in Wayanad.

“It is true that a sincere officer had been dropped from the probe team. But it was soon cancelled. The intervention was also to send a message that no erring official could continue,” Saseendran said.

The minister said the government will not protect dishonest officials. The government had issued the order allowing the felling of trees with good intentions. There were no lapses on the part of former revenue and forest ministers, Saseendran said.

He added that the order was not implemented in its essence, and some officials might have acted in a callous manner.

“The finding that Forest Conservator N T Sajan had tried to defame sincere officials by falsely implicating them in cases will also come under the probe of the special team. Further steps will be adopted if the forest department’s probe is not credible,” the minister said.