Kodakara case: Police to submit report on plea seeking release of Rs 1.4 crore & car

Thrissur: The police will submit a report on Wednesday on a petition filed by RSS worker Dharmarajan and two others, seeking the release of Rs 1.4 crore and the car recovered by the cops in the Kodakara hawala heist case.

But the special investigation team is likely to submit in its report that the release of these will affect the investigation and lead to the destruction of evidence, sources indicate. The petition was filed last week and the Irinjalakuda Court had directed the police to submit the report on Wednesday.

Yuva Morcha former state treasurer Sunil Naik had claimed that Rs 25 lakh from the stolen Rs 3.5 crore belonged to him, while Dharmarajan said that Rs 3.25 crore was given to him by a friend for business purposes in Delhi. Also, driver Shamjeer had said that the car belonged to him. These three had filed the petition in court, along with the documents. The court had earlier returned the petition signed by Dharmarajan. Later, the petitions signed separately by the three were submitted.

Around Rs 3.5 crore was stolen after allegedly staging an accident along the National Highway at Kodakara in the wee hours of April 3. Dharmajan had allegedly made his driver Shamjeer to lodge a police complaint that Rs 25 lakh was lost. However, Manorama had reported that Rs 3.5 crore of a national party was lost in the incident.

In the ensuing probe, the police confirmed the amount to be Rs 3.5 crore. After allegations were raised that the money was brought in discreetly for BJP election campaigning, the police questioned even the state leaders. It is alleged that the petition seeking the release of the money and the car is a calculated move to save BJP from the allegations by showing the source of this amount.

BJP satyagraha



Alleging that the BJP state chief and leaders are being subjected to witch-hunt, the core committee members of the party will stage a satyagraha against the state government at the Martyr's Column at Palayam in the Kerala capital on Wednesday.

