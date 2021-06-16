Unlock Kerala: Who should carry Travel Passes from Thursday | Know the new rules

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have issued fresh guidelines for travellers in the wake of lockdown relaxations from Thursday (June 17).

No travel pass: Who are the beneficiaries?

You should not carry travel passes if:

• You are travelling FROM an area where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is below 8 percent TO areas where partial lockdown is in force.

• If you are travelling FROM places where partial lockdown is in place TO areas where TPR is below 8.

• However, all commuters should carry affidavits during their journey.

Who should carry travel passes?

You should carry travel passes if:

• You are travelling FROM areas where TPR is below 8 or places where partial lockdown is in place TO areas where complete lockdown is in place. You will be allowed to travel for medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction work and industrial purposes.

•You are travelling FROM areas where complete lockdown is in place to visit places where partial lockdown is in effect and regions where all restrictions have been removed.

How to obtain passes?

Director General of Police Loknath Behera said that those who face difficulty in obtaining the travel pass online, they could approach the police station and submit applications on white paper with the supporting documents. The pass would then be issued by the police station.

The application should mention the name of the local body to visit; ward number; full address of the destination; purpose of the trip; names, addresses and mobile numbers of the travellers and vehicle’s registration number.

Triple lockdown curbs

At the same time, journeys to and from areas where triple lockdown is enforced would be allowed only for the following purposes: Medical needs, examinations and funerals. However, travellers should carry their identity card, hall-ticket or medical records.

Liquor outlets

The police said that customers arriving at liquor outlets where sales resume on Thursday should wear masks and carry sanitizers. They also have to maintain social distancing. "The police will be deployed to ensure that these regulations are adhered to. Moreover, patrolling will be intensified near liquor outlets and bars," said the DGP.