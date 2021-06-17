Woman injured in RCC lift collapse dies, Kerala govt to provide compensation to kin

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year old woman, who had sustained critical injuries when an elevator collapsed at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram last month, succumbed on Thursday.

She was battling for life at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital for the last one month after she met with the accident on May 15 and breathed her last early this morning.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that the government will provide compensation to Nadeera's family. She also said that action have been taken against five persons for lapses.

Nadeera, a native of Pathanapuram in neighbouring Kollam district, had met with the tragedy when she came to visit her mother Naseema, who was under treatment at the RCC.

She had suffered serious injuries to her brain and thigh bone when the lift at the hospital building suddenly collapsed and fell deep down after she stepped on its platform without knowing that it was under repair.

Hospital staff had found her lying motionless inside the elevator, which plunged from the third floor to the first floor of the building, after some hours, following a search carried out based on a complaint that she was missing.

Nadeera's family accused the employees, who had kept the lift open without any warning of repair, of being responsible for the tragedy, following which the hospital authorities had dismissed an electrical department staffer.

Nadeera had tested positive for COVID-19.

Women's Commission seeks report

The Kerala Women's Commission on Thursday sought a report from the RCC director into the tragic end met by the young woman, mother of a two-year old girl child.

Panel member Shahida Kamal urged the hospital authorities to provide adequate compensation to Nadeera's financially backward family.

"We have lodged a complaint with the chief minister, health minister, DGP and district collector seeking a probe into the negligence of hospital employees. They were solely responsible for her tragic death," a family member said.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had also sought a report from the RCC following complaints of lapses in treatment.