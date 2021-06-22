PSC to prepare supplementary list for reservation of poor among forward castes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission has decided to prepare a supplementary list to reserve 10% of government jobs for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

The list will be similar to other reserved sections. The state government had on October 23, 2021, issued a notification reserving 10% of jobs for the economically backward sections among forward castes.

The reservation will be applicable to all PSC notifications issued since October last. The Commission decided to prepare the supplementary list as the rank lists based on notifications since October are yet to be published.

If those eligible for reservations are not in the main list, those in the supplementary list will be considered. Those in open merit will be considered only if both the lists do not have eligible candidates.

The PSC re-invites applications for a particular post only if candidates who are eligible for reservation under any category are not available as per the lists drawn up and notifying them as as ‘no candidate available’ category. If such candidates are not available even after two notifications, the related vacancies will be declared open for candidates belonging to other categories.

A demand to follow the same process for reservation for the poor in the general category is now under the consideration of a court.

Change in minimum age norm

The PSC has amended its norm on minimum age. Those completing the minimum age on the last date for submitting applications will be considered.

Till now, those aged 18 as on January 1 and not above 36 were eligible for applying for PSC exams. The minimum age for almost all posts is 18.

The PSC decided to alter the norm after a court order which directed it to consider the candidate’s age as on either the date of notification or the last date for submitting application. The maximum age limit will continue to be considered as of January 1.