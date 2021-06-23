Congress begins rebuilding itself under new president K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: There is finally a consensus regarding the 51-member committee that makes up the helm of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

According to the new arrangement, there will now only have 15 general secretaries and a 10 per cent reservation will be given to women and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said.

The District Committees too will be reorganized to reflect this change. Also, the number of office-bearers will be reduced in Kasaragod, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, Sudhakaran added.

The office bearers will be appointed on the basis of merit, Sudhakaran added.

Congress is also determined to address concerns emerging within the party more diligently. There will be disciplinary committees at the district level and an appeal committee at the state level.

Strict action will be taken against leaders against whom serious allegations are levelled, Sudhakaran said.

Neighbourhood committees will be the lowest echelon of the new Congress. This committee will consist of 30-50 houses. The KPCC will also start a political school to impart political education.

Regarding the recent debacle in the Assembly election which paved way for a slew of rapid changes within the party, Sudhakaran said that five regional committees would be formed to analyse the possible reasons why.