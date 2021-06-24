Veteran cinematographer, director Sivan passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: National award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan passed away on Thursday morning. He died of cardiac arrest at his Thiruvananthapuram home. He was 89.

He was the first government press photographer in Travancore and Thiru-Kochi.



He started the 'Sivan Studios' at Thiruvananthapuram Statue junction in 1959. Sivan arrived in the film industry by shooting stills for the Malayalam classic film 'Chemeen'.

He won the national award three times. Abhayam, Yagam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Kilivathil, Keshu, Oru Yathra are among his popular films.

Sivan was the second among six children of Gopalapillai and

and Bhavaniamma of Padeettathil House in Harippad. . His sons Sangeeth Sivan, Santosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are all notable figures in the Indian film industry.