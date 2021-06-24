Youth hangs from mobile tower, crowd witness to last moments

Mavelikkara: A young man committed suicide by hanging from a BSNL mobile tower even as the police and onlookers tried to dissuade him.

He has been identified as Ganapathy, a resident of Mavelikkara. He was 33.

High drama was witnessed here on Thursday afternoon as the youth threatened to kill himself after climbing atop the tower. Police and fire brigade personnel tried to bring him down but he hung himself before that.

He was reportedly upset after his wife approached the police to complain against him for quarrelling with her after consuming liquor.

The incident happened on the tower located atop the BSNL building opposite the police station. He tied his lungi to a rod on the tower.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)