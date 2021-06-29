Over 7,000 vacancies of teachers in govt, aided schools to be filled up

Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited go-ahead to carry out appointments to all vacant teaching posts in government and aided schools has been given by the State government. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Over 7,000 vacancies currently exist due to retirement, resignations, death and promotions of teachers.

Those who have received appointment orders will be allowed to enter the service immediately. A total of 3,716 posts are vacant in government schools. However, determining new posts by taking student headcount and sanctioning of new posts will take time.

Earlier, the government stance was that appointments would be made only after regular classes begin at schools. As a result, even those who got PSC advice memo for appointment to government schools could not enter service. The managers could not carry out recruitments to aided schools either.

Currently, there is not enough teachers to carry out activities related to digital classes and other academic functions at schools.