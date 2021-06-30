Muttil case: Timber could be from natural forest, government tells HC

Kochi: The State government has expressed doubt over the origin of the timber that was seized in connection with the Muttil tree-felling case.

In a submission to the High Court of Kerala, the government said it may be suspected that the timber could have been from the natural forest.

The government said it may be suspected that timber could have been from the Wayanad forests. The doubt was expressed based on the size of the recovered lumber, believed to be from the assigned revenue pattaya land at Muttil village in Wayanad.

In his explanatory statement, Forest Range Officer (Meppadi) M K Sameer said a special investigation team has been assigned to find the location from where the trees were felled and in the vehicles that transported the timber.

The explanation was made during the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Roji Augustine, owner of Soorya Timbers. The government submitted that the investigation was now in its preliminary stage.

Forest and Revenue department officials have initiated action against those who had felled trees from 35 plots at Muttil village. More timber was to be recovered, the government submitted.

The Department of Forest has registered 31 cases in connection with the tree felling, besides four by Meenangadi police.

The accused has been issuing threats to the Range Officer and other officials, the court heard. A complaint has been lodged with the police after a driver was kidnapped and threatened to make a statement against the Meppadi Range Officer.

The government further stated that the accused, now in hiding, has to be found and questioned in custody.

Forged documents?



The State alleged that the petitioner had submitted forged stock, purchase and sales registers. The Form IV Permit issued to Soorya Timbers was misused to transport timber. The firm had not maintained its registers properly.



The government challenged the argument that the accused had bought the seized timber from Josekutty and Molly. The discrepancies in the size of timber said to be from the sellers’ plots and those from Karimukal were pointed out in the court.

Court to hear arguments on July 2



The arguments on the anticipatory bail plea would continue on July 2. Besides Roji, his brothers Anto and Josekutty, too, have been arraigned as accused in the case.



The bail applications of Anto and Josekutty and a plea by the government seeking the cancellation of an interim anticipatory bail granted to Roji, too, were before the court.