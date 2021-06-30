‘Monsoon break’ in Kerala now, heavy rainfall likely from mid-July: Met Dept

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is currently experiencing a weather condition termed ‘Monsoon break’ which has led to scanty rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. However, heavy rainfall is expected from mid-July, said Met officials.

‘Monsoon break’ is referred to as the period when rainfall suddenly ceases a few days after the monsoon sets in. But, normal rainfall would resume some days after the break. According to officials, the monsoon break began in Kerala on Tuesday.

Even though Kerala is experiencing poor rainfall at present, northeastern states such as Meghalaya and Bihar would receive heavy downpours in the coming days, according to forecasts. Meanwhile, the monsoon clouds which left Kerala are expected to return to the state by July 7 and good rains could be expected by the middle of the month. But, isolated heavy showers may be witnessed in some parts of Kerala before the southwest monsoon resumes.

Incidentally, monsoon rains have been deficient in June and July and excess in August and September in Kerala during the last couple of years. In fact, the third least amount of rainfall in June in 39 years was recorded in 2021. The state received just 408.4 mm of rain, which is 36 per cent less than the normal of 643 mm. The worst years were 1983 when 322.8 mm was received in June and 2019 when the figure was 358.5 mm during the month. At the same time, the year which witnessed the most rain in June was 2013, with 1042.7 mm.

While all districts witnessed poor rains this year, the most deficient were Thiruvananthapuram with a shortfall of 55 per cent and Palakkad with 50 per cent.

Even though the rain has been deficient in Kerala, the country has received 10 per cent extra showers – 182.9 mm - in total. Eleven states and union territories, including Kerala, among the total 37 received less than normal rain.

Monsoon trail

Every year, monsoon clouds start their journey from near Andaman and Nicobar islands and reach Rajasthan after 38 days. Along the way, monsoon arrives in Kerala, which is considered its gateway to the Indian subcontinent, around June 1. Monsoon, which is named after the Arabic word for season ‘Mousim’, is the main rainy season in Kerala.